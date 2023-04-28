GREENSBORO, NC -- On May 6, 2023, teachers are invited to enjoy free admission to the Greensboro Science Center (GSC). Teachers, administrators and district staff members who work for any public, private or homeschool for grades pre-K through college can sign in at the GSC's welcome desk and show their teacher ID along with a photo ID to receive free general admission for the day.
Teachers will also receive a 30% discount in the TriceraShop gift shop, 10% off at the MeerKat Cafe and a chance to win an Aquarium Adventure for four. In addition, participating teachers' guests will receive a discounted admission rate of $16.50 plus tax, per person.
Teachers can enjoy the GSC's aquarium, museum, zoo and new temporary exhibit, Sun, Earth, Universe. Saturday, May 6 is also the final weekend of Cats & Dogs, and the SPCA of the Triad will be hosting an adoption event, donation drive and low-cost rabies clinic in the SAIL Center from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. for the GSC's final Fur-st Saturday event.
