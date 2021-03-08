GREENSBORO, NC -- Following two years of service and support as Board Chair at the Greensboro Science Center (GSC), Sue Cole was honored with a scholarship created in her name on February 25, 2021. The Girls In Science - Sue Cole Scholarship Fund was created to continue Cole's legacy and passion for science and careers.
The scholarship will support a number of the GSC’s initiatives directed towards encouraging girls to pursue STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education and career pathways. These initiatives include:
Party for the Planet®: Spring into Action
Families with girls ages 8 - 13 can apply to participate in a three-part series encouraging girls to Clean, Create, and Connect to healthy habitats with support from their entire family. Activities include planting milkweed pollinator gardens, building make-and-take bluebird boxes, and a creek clean-up between Earth Day in April and World Ocean Day in June.
The Girls In Science - Sue Cole Scholarship Fund makes it free for families with girls to participate. Applications open mid-March. Families can sign up for the GSC’s Conservation & Research email list to receive a link to registration.
This all-girl team of scientists, ages 10 - 12, will meet daily from June 7 - 11 from 9am to 1pm. Campers will see just what girls can do with a career in science by meeting some female GSC staffers - including animal curators, a vet technician, and divers - and investigating their careers.
Scholarships available via the Girls In Science - Sue Cole Scholarship Fund; to apply, contact camps@greensboroscience.org using the subject line Girls in Science.
Flying Robo Puggles
The Flying Robo Puggles is the GSC’s girls-only FIRST® LEGO® League (FLL) team for girls ages 10 - 14. FLL is an international competition that revolves around designing and programming LEGO® Mindstorm and LEGO Spike Prime robots to complete challenges. FLL registration opens in late August.
For more information, visit the GSC’s Brick Engineering & Robotics web page.
GSC CEO Glenn Dobrogosz says, "The Girls in Science Scholarship Fund is the perfect way to honor Sue's commitment to helping kids be inspired by science. We hope that everyone who knows Sue will help us grow the fund so that more girls from all over Greensboro can get involved in everything from robot engineering to veterinary science, and all things in between. Thank you, Sue, for helping the GSC navigate the horrible year brought on by COVID-19. Her steady leadership and financial savvy have made all of the difference."
The Greensboro Science Center will host a Girls in Science Facebook Live event Fri., Mar. 12, at 3:30 p.m. The event will feature three women who are currently leading in STEM-related fields at the GSC: Martha Regester, VP of Education, Lindsey Zarecky, VP of Conservation & Research, and Rachel Rodgers, Coral Aquarist.
# # #
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.