GREENSBORO, NC (October 12, 2020) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will open its After School program to children ages 5-12 at Lindley, Brown, Leonard, Lewis and Griffin Recreation Centers this fall. Space will be limited to 8-15 children to meet health and safety guidelines. The cost is $30 per child per week. Sign up online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/afterschool.
The After School program will operate when Guilford County Schools offer in-person instruction, so opening dates are subject change. Lindley Recreation Center After School is expected to open October 20. Brown, Leonard, Lewis and Griffin Recreation Centers are early voting sites and After School is expected to open at those locations November 9.
Staff and participants will be required to wear face coverings. Social distancing and regular handwashing or sanitizing will be practiced. Participants will be kept in small groups. Drop-off and pickup will be done outside the building. See full COVID-19 precautions and program details at www.greensboro-nc.gov/afterschool.
Regular program hours, which are from 2-6 pm, Mondays through Fridays, may be expanded on teacher workdays, early release days and some school holidays. Contact the Guilford County Schools Transportation Department to inquire whether your child’s bus drops off at our centers.
To speak to a program manager, contact your local recreation center.
