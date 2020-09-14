GREENSBORO, NC (September 14, 2020) – The Greensboro Public Library and UNC Greensboro kick off a community “Big Read” of the novel Silver Sparrow by Tayari Jones at 6:30 pm, Tuesday, September 15 via Zoom. Speakers include state representative Ashton Clemmons and keynote speaker Dr. Sharon L. Contreras, superintendent of Guilford County Schools.
The community read will include free panel discussions, speakers and family-oriented activities taking place between now and May 2021. Named a “Most Anticipated Book for 2020” by The Guardian and other news outlets, Silver Sparrow is a novel told from the perspectives of two maturing daughters of a man who has two families—one public, one private.
The NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. Visit aads.uncg.edu to register in advance for the event and find more upcoming book discussions and events. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
If you have question please email beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov. For more information on Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.