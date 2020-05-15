BOSTON, Massachusetts May 15, 2020 - MCPHS University is pleased to announce that Ashwani Patel has been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2019 semester. Ashwani is a native of Greensboro, N.C. (27455), and is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy. Ashwani will graduate from the Boston, Massachusetts campus in 2021.
The Dean's List recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.
The mission of MCPHS University is to prepare their graduates to advance health and serve communities worldwide through excellence, innovation and collaboration in teaching, practice, scholarship, and research. Founded in 1823, MCPHS University is the oldest institution of higher education in the City of Boston. In addition to the original Boston campus, the University has branch campuses in Worcester, Massachusetts, and Manchester, New Hampshire. The University currently offers more than 100 unique baccalaureate, masters and doctoral degree programs and certificates in a variety of health-related disciplines and professions on its three campuses and online.
