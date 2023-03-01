Greensboro Municipal Federal Credit Union Provides Remote Financial Literacy Learning Resources to Local Schools
January 2023 -- Greensboro Municipal Federal Credit Union is bringing financial literacy education to over 780 students and residents in Guilford County. Students at 5 schools and the surrounding community have free access to Banzai, an award-winning online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance from the safety of their home or classroom using any internet-enabled device. At a time when a solid foundation of practical financial knowledge is critical, these resources will make a huge impact on users. All of these resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.
"Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life," says Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. "But because Greensboro Municipal Federal Credit Union is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free. More than ever, it's important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and Greensboro Municipal Federal Credit Union realizes that and they're doing something about it."
Banzai content builds a foundation of practical knowledge and gives students the tools to create a sound financial future. While students learn, teachers can easily monitor and grade their progress remotely. After finishing Banzai, students will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, build a budget, and more. At a time when many are facing unprecedented financial challenges, these lessons are invaluable. The Banzai resources are available at greensboromcu.teachbanzai.com.
Greensboro Municipal Federal Credit Union has worked with Banzai to build financial literacy in the Guilford County community by investing time, money, industry experience, and a variety of credit union resources. Beyond the Banzai library, Greensboro Municipal Federal Credit Union also offers virtual or in-classroom presentations from local experts on timely topics.
Banzai resources are used by over 100,000 teachers across the U.S. The courses align with North Carolina’s state curriculum requirements, making the program a fun way for students to gain vital financial literacy skills.
Teachers interested in using the Banzai program with their class can visit greensboromcu.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.
For more information about Banzai visit banzai.org For more information about Greensboro Municipal Federal Credit Union visit greensboromcu.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.