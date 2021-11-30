Greensboro History Museum Explores Aggie-Eagle Football Rivalry
GREENSBORO, NC (November 30, 2021) – The classic football match-up between North Carolina A&T State University and NC Central University in Durham is the subject of a Community Voices display and free program at 12 pm, Tuesday, December 7, at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. This event will also be livestreamed on the Museum’s Facebook page.
The museum is hosting an exploration of the history of the teams and the games with several special guests including Dr. Arwin Smallwood of NC A&T. This program highlights a Community Display on the Aggie-Eagle rivalry organized by the North Carolina A&T State University Department of History & Political Science and the F.D. Bluford Library. The display includes photographs and objects related to the teams and their match-ups. It will remain on view through February 2022 and a partner exhibit can be found at the Museum of Durham History.
The Community Voices space at the Greensboro History Museum hosts displays developed and produced by local organizations to highlight significant and sometimes unheard stories of our city’s history.
The Greensboro History Museum, an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate, is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city's diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro's Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesdays–Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org.
