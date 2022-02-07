Greensboro Fire Department opens application for Camp Spark
GREENSBORO, NC (February 7, 2022) The Greensboro Fire Department presents Camp Spark, a free four day camp that introduces females to the fire service in an interactive and engaging environment. The goal of Camp Spark is to instill self-confidence and encourage perseverance, while stressing the importance of keeping a good attitude, showing respect, and gaining knowledge. Campers will learn the value of leadership, teamwork, and learning the basics of firefighting from female firefighters.
Who: Girls, grades 9-12
When: July 11th to 15th, 2022
Where: Greensboro Fire Dept. Training Grounds
1510 North Church Street
Greensboro, NC 27405
Application period is open through June 15, 2022. Registration applications are available here. Applications are limited to 20 attendees.
Submit Application here. You may mail or submit in person also to the following address.
1514 North Church Street, Fire Admin 2nd Floor, Greensboro, NC 27405
