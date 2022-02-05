Greensboro Farmers Market Announces Winter Market Schedule and Programs
Greensboro, NC: The Winter Market at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market offers customers seasonal produce, eggs, Homeland Dairy milk and ice cream, beef, goat, lamb, pork, Coastal seafood, honey, deli sides, sweet and savory baked goods, ferments, florals plus artisan goods. The Winter Market is held indoors and outdoors with two dozen vendors offering goods produced within 100 miles of the market. Several recently approved vendors will be joining the Market beginning February 5 including new growers, food artisans, and crafters.
Free Weekly February & March Programming
· Kids Club at the Curb - February and March 19 and 26 @ 9 and 10 am. Meet in the Market Cafe for activities (ideal for ages 6 and up). Free activities, self-guided scavenger hunt.
· First-Time Visitors-First time visitors or those who have been away due to COVID are invited to the Market to stop by the Market Info Hub for a free gift when they sign up for markets e-news! Ask for a complimentary Taste & Tour of new additions to the Market!
· Lending Library -Enjoy the Lending Library “Book Nook”-popular cookbooks, food culture, sustainability, gardening, and more. Located in the Market Kitchen café with upgrades in March, thanks to support from the Cemala Foundation.
February 12 Events
Shop Valentine’s and prep for Superbowl-Find unique gifts for your sweetie and loved ones. Candles, bouquets, treat, body care, jewelry and of course, romantic meals at home fixing (steak, shrimp for surf & turf to sweets for dessert).
Shop for Superbowl LVI -Snacks to meal options: chicken wings & drummies, chorizo, bread rolls, roasted peanuts, goat cheeses, sandwich bread and focaccia, sweets and treats.
Enter our We Love Our Customers Raffle: All customers can enter win a $55 gift includes $50 in tokens and a Market shopping bag. Enter to win at the Market Info Hub.
Saturday February 19 Fundraiser: Love Your Local French Toast Breakfast
The Market hosts our annual "Love Your Local” French Toast Fundraiser Breakfast on Saturday, February 19 from 8:00 am-11:30 am. Guest chef Tracy Furman (Blue Spoon Café & Cooking School, Riva’s Trattoria) makes a delicious French toast plate made with farm-fresh eggs from Massey Creek Farms and thickly sliced sourdough artisan locally baked bread from Piedmont International Bakery. Breakfast will be served to dine in or served to go style to enjoy at home. Plates are available by pre-order in the Market or online at a minimum donation is $8 per dish which includes two slices of French Toast with a side of butter, syrup, honey, or jams. Neese’s Country Sausage patty or bacon can be purchased a la carte for an additional $2. Orders will be available by pr-order in-person at the Market Information Hub during Saturday market or online at TicketMeTriad.com https://ticketmetriad.com/events/love-your-local-french-toast-breakfast-fundraiser-2-19-2022
The "Love your Local French Toast" brunch is an annual celebration of local ingredients available from market producers and farmers available from Market vendors. Proceeds from monthly fundraisers are vital to support the Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc., a 501c3 non-profit, to underwrite food security program operations including Double SNAP/EBT up to $15 at every Market.For more information: https://www.gsofarmersmarket.org/fresh-food-access/
About the Market
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, is located at the corner of Lindsay Street and Yanceyville Street, in East Greensboro just two blocks from Downtown and the Greenway. The Market operates year-round on Saturdays from 7:30 -12 noon and seasonally on Wednesdays from 8 am to 12 noon (mid- April to October). The Market is a heated indoor/outdoor historic venue with wifi, ATM, offers café, and lawn seating and dining from food and beverages vendors. The Curb Market is Greensboro’s original farmers market operated by Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. the 501c3 community non-profit on behalf of the City of Greensboro.
Our Mission
Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM, Inc.) connects farmers, food, and friends to foster an equitable, nutritious food system, and support local entrepreneurs in an inviting, inclusive community.
COVID protocol
The Curb Market follows the city of Greensboro and Guilford County indoor facility mandates to uphold CDC and local Health Department guidelines. Face masks and hand sanitizers are located at every entrance, air circulation is enhanced with high ceiling features, vendors are distanced, aisles are wide, a HEPA air filter is installed in the café. Pre-order options are available with many vendors. See the “Saturday Market” tab on the Market’s website.
For more information about upcoming events, programs, vendors, and Spring Events including the Go Green Plant & Garden Sale set for Sunday, April 24 and Made 4 the Market Arts, Crafts & Pottery Show Sunday set for May 1, visit GSOFarmersMarket.Org.
