Greensboro Day School Welcomes Back Internationally Recognized Parenting Expert
Greensboro, N.C. -- Greensboro Day School will host Michael Thompson, Ph.D., New York Times bestselling author, psychologist, and international speaker. Dr. Thompson’s work focuses on the emotional lives of adolescents, friendships, and social challenges in children. He will present on Tuesday, November 16, at 7 p.m. on the topic of Are the Kids Really All Right? Student Resilience After the Pandemic.
This event will take place on the campus of Greensboro Day School in the Linda Sloan Theatre of the Davison Center for the Arts. The event is free and open to the public. COVID Protocols will be followed, including masks worn while indoors and sitting three feet apart.
During this presentation, Dr. Thompson will touch on many of the worries that parents have had about learning loss, their children’s mental health, and issues arising from student conflict and social immaturity.
Dr. Thompson is the author and co-author of nine books, including “The Pressured Child,” “Raising Cain: Protecting the Emotional Life of Boys,” “Best Friends and Worst Enemies,” and “Homesick and Happy.”
About Greensboro Day School: Established in 1970, Greensboro Day School is a Pre-K – 12th Grade independent school serving the Triad region of North Carolina. The school enrolls 812 students, 28% students of color, and has a student-teacher ratio of 7:1. In 2021, the school awarded $3 million in financial assistance. Greensboro Day School's mission is to develop the intellectual, ethical, and interpersonal foundations students need to be constructive contributors to the world.
