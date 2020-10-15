Greensboro, N.C. -- Greensboro Day School will host Dave Mochel, founder of Applied Attention as the 2020 McLendon Parent and Faculty Education Speaker on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Dave travels the globe as a speaker, trainer, coach, author, and currently serves as Greensboro Day School’s Wellbeing coach-in-residence.
This event is free and open to the public virtually. Attendees must register in advance and will be provided with a Zoom link to attend the seminar. The event will take place on October 22, 2020, from 7-8 p.m.
As a private school with a public purpose, Greensboro Day School is committed to providing relevant and engaging professional development and parent education for the Greensboro community. The McLendon Speaker Series is a long-standing tradition at Greensboro Day School, thanks to the McLendon Endowment’s generosity established by Charles McLendon, co-founder and first board chair of Greensboro Day School.
The topic of the evening presentation is The Hearty Child: A Peaceful and Powerful Approach to Parenting in a Time of Uncertainty and Challenge. “We are thrilled that Dave will join us to share his insight and expertise with the greater Greensboro community. In thinking about what our community needs right now during a time of extended and unprecedented isolation, choosing Dave Mochel as the McLendon Speaker was an easy decision.” said Tracie Catlett, Head of School. “Dave can help us find perspective, increase our ability to focus attention and energy on what matters most, and apply coping strategies to manage the stress that many families are facing right now.”
Previous McLendon Speakers have included Dr. Michael Thompson, Dr. Michelle Borba, Dr. JoAnn Deak, Laura Tierney, and Dr. Catherine Steiner-Adair.
About Greensboro Day School: Established in 1970, Greensboro Day School is a Pre-K – 12th Grade independent school serving the Triad region of North Carolina. The school enrolls 785 students, 28% students of color, and has a student-teacher ratio of 7:1. In 2020, the school awarded $2.5 million in financial assistance. Greensboro Day School's mission is to develop the intellectual, ethical, and interpersonal foundations students need to be constructive contributors to the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.