Greensboro Day School Partners with Tiny House Community Development, Inc.
Greensboro, N.C. -- Since September, Greensboro Day School (GDS) 10th graders have been building a tiny house under the supervision of Elizabeth Ramsey, Greensboro Day School art teacher. GDS partnered with Tiny House Community Development, Inc. (Tiny House), a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to reduce homelessness by engaging in public and private partnerships to create a tiny home community.
Students work one to two times per week to construct the house based on plans provided by Tiny House. At the start of the year, some students did not have experience using tools but were eager to learn. Students receive instruction from Ms. Ramsey about using the tools, including drills, hammers, and saws. In addition, they have gained skills and knowledge of proper tool and worksite safety protocols, including ear and eye protection.
The home will be placed on a brand new foundation and completed on Tiny House’s Freeman Mill Road project. First, students will ensure the house is as weather-tight as possible before the house is passed off to Tiny House, which includes adding roofing, siding, doors, and windows. Then, Tiny House will make finishing touches to prepare it for a family.
“It is gratifying to help raise awareness of homelessness in the Greensboro community. Students see this little house and wonder how someone can live in that tiny space, but when they think about how people are living in shelters or at an underpass, they realize how dire the situation is for some people,” said Ms. Ramsey. “Students feel accomplished after working on the house and know that what they are doing will make an immediate impact.”
“It is an absolute honor for Tiny House Community Development to be able to work with Elizabeth Ramsey and students from Greensboro Day School. This tiny house will soon have a permanent foundation and provide supportive housing to those experiencing homelessness in Greensboro. Greensboro Day School is providing someone with the keys to success and ending homelessness one tiny house at a time.” said Scott Jones, Executive Director of Tiny House Community Development.
Including the Tiny House project, all GDS 9th - 12th grade students participate in CLEAR Labs every week. This curriculum launched earlier this fall is called CLEAR (College and Life Engagement And Readiness), extending the upper school academic program. The goal of CLEAR is to equip GDS students with essential life skills and to provide opportunities for students to apply their learning to real-world issues. The curriculum is designed as a series of labs emphasizing active, hands-on learning and real-world connections. CLEAR labs include financial literacy, public speaking, podcasting, leadership, ACT/SAT prep, public purpose projects, and more.
About: Greensboro Day School: Established in 1970, Greensboro Day School is an independent day school serving 828 students age 2 through grade 12 in the Triad region of North Carolina. The school has a reputation for academic excellence, enrolls 28% students of color, and has a student-teacher ratio of 7:1. In 2021, the school awarded nearly $3 million in financial assistance. Greensboro Day School's mission is to develop the intellectual, ethical, and interpersonal foundations students need to be constructive contributors to the world.
