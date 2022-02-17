Greensboro Day School Partners with Tiny House Community Development, Inc.

Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 54F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 54F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.