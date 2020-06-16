Greensboro Day School Learning initiatives include:GDS Online; New Entrepreneurial Courses; Summer Term; Fifth Grade Forward; Lower School Coding opportunities
Greensboro NC -- In addition to the move to distance learning as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, many new offerings are now available at Greensboro Day School and for the 2020-21 school year. To best accommodate learning for students, teachers are prepared for on-campus instruction, distance learning, or in a hybrid model, combining both methodologies.
We welcomed Summer Term back to Greensboro Day School allowing currently enrolled students and students from the wider community an opportunity to challenge themselves, dedicate focused time to a particular subject area, and receive academic credits during the summer. Students in grades 8-12 have the opportunity to take a full-credit Geometry course, or half-credit courses in Pre-Algebra, Ceramics, and Yoga.
Secondly, our new partnership with the Global Online Academy (GOA) will allow us to expand our students’ choices of summer courses significantly. In addition to our on-campus offerings, students may now take online courses in Computer Science, Number Theory, Race and Society, and more.
This fall, GDS introduces an Upper School program of study in Entrepreneurship and Experiential Learning, as part of a developing effort to provide authentic experiential learning opportunities. Entrepreneurial Problem Solving. will provide unique, experiential opportunity students with authentic fieldwork that will develop creative problem-solving skills necessary for life. The work will be directly assigned by local businesses or non-profit organizations. Students will work in project teams to solve problems presented by local CEOs, small business owners, and/or community leaders. Students will ultimately propose and present a solution directly to the business/organization.
A companion course in the second semester, Social Entrepreneurship & Non-Profit Leadership will engage students in entrepreneurial philanthropy. The culminating project will include a paired presentation to community leaders associated with local non-profits. This is a project-based course in which students create a viable non-profit from conception to launch or alternatively seek to solve a problem currently being experienced by a community based non-profit.
GDS Online, an exciting opportunity for students from around the world to take some of our classes in a virtual format was launched at the end of May. GDS Online provides an exceptional online comprehensive college preparatory academic program for qualified students in grades 7-12. The program can be taken as a full-time student (locally) or as a part-time student seeking to supplement a current program of study with a single course. Our mission is to provide exceptional online curriculum and instruction that prepares students for college and beyond.
GDS introduces Fifth Grade Forward: A Middle School Program for Supporting Student Well-being and Academic Success. Learning how to learn is absent from most traditional middle school programs. Greensboro Day School’s unique fifth-grade program launches students forward, with the skills and strategies necessary for success in middle school and beyond. Teachers will use current neuroscience research to help students improve their executive functioning skills, stress management skills, personal health, and attentional capacity.
Lower School computer science programming is creating more hands-on Makerspace activities for younger children with new coding opportunities in the upper elementary grades. Children will foster and develop a love for reading and writing using Readers and Writers Workshop and the Next Generation Science Standards. Creating a relevant and engaging curriculum is at the center of our commitment to young children.
In its 50th year, Greensboro Day School provides the most dynamic, comprehensive academic environment in the Triad, educating students age 2 through grade 12. The mission of Greensboro Day School is to develop the intellectual, ethical, and interpersonal foundations students need to be constructive contributors to the world.
