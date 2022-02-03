Greensboro Day School Hosts Internationally Recognized Author & Speaker
Greensboro, N.C. -- Greensboro Day School will host author and speaker Emily Esfahani Smith as the 2022 McLendon Parent & Faculty Education Speaker. This event will take place Mon., Mar. 14, 2022, from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Sloan Theatre on the campus of Greensboro Day School. The event is free and open to the public. Register to attend at greensboroday.org/mclendon.
Ms. Smith is the author of the international bestseller The Power of Meaning and an international speaker who has delivered dozens of keynote addresses and workshops at corporations, conferences, non-profit organizations, libraries, universities, and high schools around the country and world.
Her articles and essays have appeared in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, and other publications. She has also appeared on NBC’s TODAY Show, CBS This Morning, and NPR.
In her presentation, Ms. Smith will discuss four ideas that make for a meaningful and fulfilling life. “We are looking forward to welcoming Emily to Greensboro and hearing the important message she has to share,” said Head of School Tracie Catlett. “Her message of the importance of living a meaningful life is especially relevant right now.”
Greensboro Day School is fortunate to provide this dynamic programming thanks to an endowment established by Charles McLendon, co-founder and first board chair of Greensboro Day School. The McLendon Endowment supports the Greensboro Day School’s position as the Triad leader in education that transcends the school classroom.
Previous McLendon Speakers have included Dr. Michael Thompson, Dr. Michelle Borba, Dr. JoAnn Deak, Laura Tierney, and Dr. Catherine Steiner-Adair.
About: Greensboro Day School: Established in 1970, Greensboro Day School is an independent day school serving 822 students age 2 through grade 12 in the Triad region of North Carolina. The school has a reputation for academic excellence, enrolls 28% students of color, and has a student-teacher ratio of 7:1. In 2021, the school awarded nearly $3 million in financial assistance. Greensboro Day School's mission is to develop the intellectual, ethical, and interpersonal foundations students need to be constructive contributors to the world.
