“When We Shared Rainbows” offers hope in uncertain times.
(Greensboro, N.C.) – Last spring, as the Pandemic took hold and schools across the nation moved into distance learning, students and teachers in Greensboro Day School’s Early Childhood Program had an idea. Drawing inspiration from the book “September 12th: We Knew Everything Would Be All Right” written and illustrated by Masterson Elementary Students from Kennett, MO, and the many rainbow drawings frequently seen on front doors and windows of area homes, they developed a plan to bring others joy.
ABOVE: Media Specialist Elizabeth Cornett from Alamance Elementary holding copies of "When We Shared Rainbows"
In the Sept. 12 book, readers are encouraged to find comfort in their daily routines, even in the worst situations. Under the guidance of the Early Childhood teachers, students in the preschool program at GDS, Bitty Bengals (age 3), and Junior Kindergarten, created drawings to encourage others to have hope, express compassion, and share kindness with others. The resulting collection has achieved the goal; smiles abound when families and friends pour over the young artists’ works and messages.
On February 22, several students helped deliver 180 copies of the newly published book to Joshua Leeper, a representative from Guilford County Schools, who will help distribute the books to area Guilford County School Elementary school media specialists and school libraries.
Tracie Catlett, Greensboro Day School Head of School, noted, “Learning that children in our community will have the opportunity to read a book written by preschoolers about compassion and kindness serves an unspoken public purpose in Greensboro. Watching our students see their artwork come to life in a finished book brings such joy to our students. They were excited to learn that their creative work will bring lots of smiles to the faces of so many children.”
About Greensboro Day School: Established in 1970, Greensboro Day School is a Pre-K – 12th Grade independent school serving the Triad region of North Carolina. The school enrolls 800 students, 28% students of color, and has a student-teacher ratio of 7:1. In 2020, the school awarded $2.5 million in financial assistance. Greensboro Day School's mission is to develop the intellectual, ethical, and interpersonal foundations students need to be constructive contributors to the world.
