Greensboro College to host Opera Workshop
GREENSBORO, NC (10/17/2022) Greensboro College presents its Music Department's Opera Workshop on Friday, October 21 from 7:30-9 p.m. at the Hannah Brown Finch Memorial Chapel on the Greensboro College campus. The show will present a performance of solos, duets, and trios from the classical repertory of Handel, Mozart, Delibes, and Bizet, highlighting the virtues, wisdom, and wiles of womanhood.
The performance will only feature female singers and is entitled, "All About the Women." The show is free and open to the public.
For more information on the Opera Workshop, contact Cathy Jansen: cathy.jansen@greensboro.edu
Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.
