Greensboro College Student, Brandon Williams, Receives Person of Color Scholarship
GREENSBORO, NC (10/14/2022) Greensboro College would like to announce that Brandon Williams '23 is the recipient of the Mark L. Pollard '66 and Carol S. Pollard Fund for a Person of Color Scholarship.
"This is a great honor and I am very grateful for such an opportunity. This award has brought so much joy to my family and to myself," said Brandon.
The scholarship is named for Mark Lewis Pollard '66 and his wife, Carol, who have both worked with Greensboro College to support students of color through the scholarship.
Brandon, a Greensboro native who attended Ragsdale High School, is a double major, studying Accounting and Business Administration & Economics, and is a member of the wrestling, tennis, and e-Sports teams at Greensboro College.
Following graduation, Brandon plans to start his own business where he can help people:
"I want to create a product that can better each person's life and be inexpensive so that everyone has an opportunity to be affected positively."
As a graduating senior, Brandon also offered guidance to young students about the experience and journey he has taken in this, his final academic year as an undergraduate student:
"My advice for young students is to take their journey one day at a time and cherish the moments you get."
Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.
Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and six master's degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features a 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities. Learn more at greensboro.edu.
