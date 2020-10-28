Greensboro, NC (October 28, 2020) – The Professional Grounds Management Society® (PGMS®) recognized Greensboro College with an Honor Award in the Society's 2020 Green Star Awards® competition.
The award was given in the University and College Grounds (Small- 0-199 Acres) category for exceptional grounds maintenance. Winners were honored during the Society’s 2020 Virtual Awards Celebration held on October 22 and Greensboro College's Director of Facilities Justin Liszka and his team were recognized for their efforts.
The Green Star Awards program brings national recognition to grounds maintained with a high degree of excellence, complimenting other national landscape award programs that recognize outstanding landscape design and construction.
PGMS is an individual membership society of grounds professionals dedicated to advancing the grounds management profession through education and professional development. Further information on PGMS is available online at www.PGMS.org.
Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,034 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and six master’s degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features a 18-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities. Learn more at greensboro.edu.
