GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro College is offering people the opportunity to learn about its fall paralegal certification educational program both online and in person.
The college will offer an online open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, and an in-person open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11. Dates are subject to change depending on N.C. COVID-19 restrictions.
Registration is free; to register, visit https://www.greensboro.edu/academics/certification-innovative-programs/ and fill out the form at the bottom of the page.
The course will be held 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays (every other week) and Thursdays, and 9-4 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 8-Dec. 17. Schedule is subject to change depending upon N.C. COVID-19 restrictions.
The cost of the course is $4,745 (installment plan) or $4,500 (paid in full) and includes books and materials.
Participants will learn from four experienced instructors, knowledgeable Triad lawyers and a paralegal working for a large local corporation. They also will acquire networking skills.
The course is particularly recommended for recent college graduates, career changers, individuals looking for a professional field, and current legal assistants.
For more information, contact Suzanne Suddarth at 336-272-7102, ext. 5760, or suzanne.suddarth@greensboro.edu.
Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.
Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and four master's degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features an 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.greensboro.edu.
