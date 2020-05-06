GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro College's Office of Admissions has named Nicole Merritt an admissions counselor.
In that role, Merritt is responsible primarily for recruiting high-school students from eastern North Carolina.
She comes to the college from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she has worked since 2017 as a tutor and tutor mentor in the areas of Spanish and Earth Science.
She also worked at UNCG as a Spartan Guide, a student who guides prospective students around campus, from 2016 through 2018.
She holds a B.A. in English from UNCG and will receive her M.A. in English this weekend from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.
Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and four master's degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features an 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.greensboro.edu.
