GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro College has named Will Ritter, director of the J.A. Jones Library, its Moore Professor for 2020-2021.
The award was announced at today's virtual Commencement ceremony.
Paul Leslie, senior vice president and chief academic officer, cited Ritter for his "significant contributions to all disciplines across the college."
"He has worked tirelessly to be certain that all students, faculty and staff have access to resources that enhance the classroom, their studies, and their research," Leslie said. "His knowledge of instructional and instructional-support services are so extensive that the college has appointed him the director of the Center for Enhancement of Teaching and Learning."
Ritter also was cited for his contributions to information literacy and for being the advisor to the Pride of the Pride Club, serving as a member of the college's Institutional Assessment Committee, and being an effective instructor in the college's first-year GC Seminars.
And he was cited for being chief advisor to students, faculty and staff on every aspect of the college's online course delivery system, a critical role during the past semester when all learning moved online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Leslie noted that another faculty member had called Ritter "Greensboro College's humble hero."
Ritter holds an A.A.S. from Randolph Community College, a B.S. from Appalachian State University, and an M.L.I.S. from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He joined the college in 2013.
The Moore Professor Award is presented annually at Commencement to a member of the college's full-time faculty for the subsequent academic year. It recognizes an outstanding accomplishment or set of accomplishments, such as the publication of a scholarly work, the creation or performance of an artistic work, meritorious service to the college, or recognition by a professional organization.
The award was established in 1971 by the late Annie Elizabeth Moore '27 in honor of George Edgar Moore and Minnie Moore. The recipient is selected by a committee chaired by the president of the college and including the three most recent recipients of the award and three students.
Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.
Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and four master's degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features an 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.greensboro.edu.
