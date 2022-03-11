Greensboro College Music Department Presents: Dido and Aeneas

Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.