Greensboro College Music Department Presents: Dido and Aeneas
GREENSBORO, NC (03/11/2022) The Greensboro College Music Department presents two upcoming performances of the opera composed, Dido and Aeneas, written by Henry Purcell, on Huggins Stage at the Odell Building on campus on March 18th and 19th at 7:30 pm. The cast will be supported by a chamber orchestra and small chorus.
Voice majors Tarron McCord, Cortney Sharpe, Serena Williams, and Emily Gearhart will be joined onstage by Alumni singers Kayla Brotherton, Justin McKinney, Hannah Osborne, Victoria Lebaron, Alana Rickert, Ashton Albright, and Timothy Wright.
Both performances are free and open to the public.
Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.
Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and six master's degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features a 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities. Learn more at greensboro.edu.
