GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College Board of Trustees unanimously voted to keep next year’s tuition rate the same as this year for traditional undergraduate students at their October 8 Annual Meeting.
“We recognize the economic uncertainty that the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced into the lives of families around the country,” said President Lawrence D. Czarda, Ph.D.
“The flat tuition for next year will apply to current and incoming traditional students.”
The college had lowered tuition and realigned financial aid two years ago in an initiative - Defining the Path - designed to make GC’s liberal arts education more widely accessible to students.
That program is also the basis for the Your Path Forward, a four-year student success and retention program funded by a $1.9 million Title III federal grant awarded to GC in 2018, that has resulted in a first time, fulltime student retention increase of 3.59 percentage points since 2017.
The board also held elections for 2021. Kevin Green ’78 of Greensboro will serve a fifth year as Board Chair; the college’s bylaws allow chairs to serve for three, but no more than five years, before they must rotate. Other officers elected were Dr. Tom Clawson, First Vice Chair, Martha Bradberry ’74 as Second Vice Chair, and Ken Mayer as Secretary; at large Executive Committee members are: Dr. Brent DeVore, Dr. Candy Kime ’69, and Russ Myers ’82. Elected to serve for a second three-year term were George Johnson, Karen Anzola ’86, and Dr. Candace Kime ’69. Shannon Scales ’01, who had rotated off two years ago, will rejoin the board in January. The Board thanked outgoing trustees Freddy Johnson ’77 and Rev. Frank Ison.
Dr. Michelle Plaisance was promoted from Associate Professor of English/Teaching English to Students of Other Languages (TESOL), to full Professor of English/TESOL. Dr. Plaisance is responsible for significant growth in the TESOL program as director and is serving this year as Interim Dean of the School of Humanities.
Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.
Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and six master’s degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features a 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities.
Learn more at greensboro.edu.
