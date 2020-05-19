GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro College Board of Trustees promoted one faculty member and granted tenure or continuing-contract status to several others at the board's recent spring meeting.
Brittany M. Søndberg was promoted from assistant professor of art to associate professor of art. She holds a B.F.A. from East Carolina University and an M.F.A. from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She joined the faculty in 2015.
Natasha Veale, professor of special education, was granted tenure. She holds B.S. degrees from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and from N.C. A&T State University, an M.Ed. from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and a Ph.D. from Capella University. She joined the faculty in 2014.
William Perry Morgan-Hall, associate professor of theatre, was granted tenure. He holds a B.F.A. and M.S. from Long Island University and an M.F.A. from Naropa University. He joined the faculty in 2011.
Josephine Hall, associate professor of theatre, was granted continuing-contract status. She holds a B.A. from the University of Birmingham and an M.F.A. from Louisiana State University. She joined the faculty in 2011.
Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.
Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and four master's degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features an 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.greensboro.edu.
