GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro College has extended eligibility for its “Stay Local” scholarships to students throughout North Carolina.
The scholarships are available to any student who:
· is a North Carolina resident;
· has been accepted and is enrolling at Greensboro College as a first-time freshman for Fall 2020, and
· who has filled out the FAFSA (Free Application for Student Financial Aid), found at www.fafsa.gov, using Greensboro College’s code number, 002930.
Students receiving Say Yes to Education scholarships in Guilford County will not be eligible.
Students who are eligible for the Federal Pell grant according to the 2020-2021 FAFSA will receive a combination of federal, state, and institutional gift aid equal to the amount of full tuition.
Students who are not eligible for the Federal Pell grant could receive a Stay Local Scholarship ranging from $500 to $2,500, based on financial need.
Stay Local scholarships were first made available to students from Guilford County and seven surrounding counties earlier this spring.
For more information, contact the college’s Office of Financial Aid at 336-272-7102, ext. 5217, or financialaid@greensboro.edu.
Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.
Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and four master's degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features an 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.greensboro.edu.
