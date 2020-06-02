GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro College will hold in-person fall classes, but classes will end before Thanksgiving and students will not return until the new year, the college said today in announcing its Fall 2020 schedule.
Classes will begin as originally scheduled on Wednesday, Aug. 19. But there will be classes on Labor Day, and there will be no fall break, no Assessment Day, and no Showcase Day so that students can complete fall classes before Thanksgiving.
The last day of fall classes will be Tuesday, Nov. 24. Reading Day will be Monday, Nov. 30. Fall exams will be Tuesday-Saturday, Dec. 1-5, and will be taken remotely.
Spring classes will begin as originally scheduled on Monday, Jan. 11, and barring new COVID-19 developments, the spring schedule will be normal.
"We have adopted a fall schedule similar to those that many other colleges and universities large and small have adopted," said President Lawrence D. Czarda, Ph.D. "It is based on reducing the number of trips students take home and back so as to lessen the chance that any student will be exposed to the virus."
The calendar is online here.
Also, the Greensboro College Office of Admissions resumes in-person campus tours today for prospective students and their families.
The tours will be limited in number, and a health/safety protocol will apply. The college suspended in-person tours in favor of virtual tours earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and state closure orders.
"We know that prospective students and their families greatly value the opportunity to see first-hand the colleges and universities they are considering," Czarda said. "We want to give them that opportunity at Greensboro College while still following all recommended guidelines and protocols to make such visits as safe as possible."
Tours must be scheduled in advance and will be spaced appropriately apart. Prospective students and their family members will be asked several health screening questions. Hand sanitizer will be available, and visitors must wear masks.
For more information, contact the Office of Admissions at 336-272-7102 or email visitdays@greensboro.edu
Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.
Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and four master's degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features an 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.greensboro.edu.
