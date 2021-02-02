GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro College announces the final strategic steps in the leadership transition this year following the summer 2020 retirements of Dean of the Faculty Dr. Rich Mayes, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Paul Leslie, and Executive Vice President for Operations Dr. Robin Daniel.
The Board of Trustees announces that President Lawrence D. Czarda, Ph.D., has accepted the offer to extend his contract to 2026. After 10 years of President Czarda’s leadership, GC is in good standing with its accrediting bodies, vendors, banks and the federal Department of Education and is focused on the future. He is now near the top of the longest-serving college presidents among our peers in the association of North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU).
Under his leadership, GC has accomplished priority goals of its 2015-2020 five-year strategic plan. In June 2020, GC completed a $21 million capital campaign - $6 million over goal - and the campus facilities and grounds have undergone significant improvement. A tuition realignment, new admissions marketing initiative, revised financial aid model, and $1.9 million Title III grant to fund degree completion initiatives has positioned the college, post-COVID-19, to increase enrollment and achieve a sustainable financial stability.
Dr. Lawrence D. Czarda was appointed the 18th President of Greensboro College in 2010. He holds a B.A. from Bridgewater College, a M.P.A. from American University, and a Ph.D. in public policy from George Mason University. Prior to his appointment at Greensboro College, Dr. Czarda served as vice president for administration at George Mason University, where he had worked since 1983.
He has 30 years of experience in K-12 and higher education, serving both public and private institutions where he has taught periodically his entire career. Czarda has served as a member and board chair in K-12 education, health care and numerous not-for-profit organizations.
Nationally, he has served on the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) DIII Presidents Advisory Group and the United Methodist Church (UMC) advisory groups, and regionally on the North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) Executive Committee, and USA South Athletic Conference Presidents Council. Czarda also serves on committees for the Southern Association for Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), the regional higher education accrediting body. Locally, he serves on the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro Board (co-chair of the 60 by 30 Workforce Development Task Force); the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce; the West Market Street United Methodist Church Finance Committee; the NC Folk Festival Board; and the Say Yes to Education (Guilford County) scholarship and operating boards. He is past Chair of the Board of ArtsGreensboro, past Co-Chair of Opportunity Greensboro, and a former member of the Union Square Campus Inc. Board.
Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Daniel Malotky, will be appointed Vice President for Academic Affairs (VPAA) on August 1, 2021 after having served one-year in the position as interim.
Daniel Malotky earned an M.A. and Ph.D. at The University of Chicago Divinity School, specializing in religious ethics. He studies the intersection of faith, ethics, and politics, as evidenced by his book, Reinhold Niebuhr’s Paradox: Paralysis, Violence, and Pragmatism, published in 2012. During his time at Greensboro College, his administrative service has expanded steadily. He helped launch a new masters level program in Theology, Ethics and Culture; and he is currently working on a supplementary text for introductory courses in ethics.
Dr. Malotky joins Vice President for Business and Finance Chris Elmore and Vice President for Advancement & Admissions Anne Jones Hurd ’81 as senior leadership on the President’s Cabinet. Elmore’s and Hurd’s responsibility portfolios expanded last summer, reducing the Cabinet vice presidents from four to three. Emily Scott as Chief of Staff (effective May 1, 2020) and Executive Assistant to the President and Clerk to the Board of Trustees Susan Barringer work closely with the President and Cabinet.
Completing the leadership transition, in December, the faculty elected and announced their leadership for Academic Year (AY) 2021-2022. They are: School of the Arts Interim Dean Jo Hall will serve as Dean; School of Business Founding Dean Dr. Bill MacReynolds for another term; School of Humanities Interim Dean Dr. Michelle Plaisance elected Dean; School of Sciences and Mathematics Dr. Stuart Davidson elected Dean; School of Social Sciences and Education Dr. Natasha Veale elected Dean to follow founding 2-term Dean Dr. Rebecca Blomgren.
Dr. Jessica Sharpe, current founding 2-term Dean of School of Math and Science, was recommended by the Academic Deans Council (ADC) and accepted by the President to follow retiring 2020-2021 Dean of the Faculty David Schram.
Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.
Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and six master’s degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features a 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities. Learn more at greensboro.edu.
