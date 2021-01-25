GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro College announces new appointments and officers for the 2021 Board of Trustees effective January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. The first Board meeting of 2021 is February 11. The 18 Trustees who are also Greensboro College alumni are noted by class year.
Kevin Green '78 has been elected to serve his fifth and final year as Board of Trustees Chair. Dr. Tom Clawson is the newly elected First Vice Chair. Martha Bradberry ’74 is the newly elected Second Vice Chair and Ken Mayer is the newly elected Secretary. Trustee Emeritus Dr. Brent DeVore, Trustee Emerita Dr. Candace Kime ’69 and Russ Myers ’82 and have been elected to continue their service on the Executive Committee as members-at-large.
The executive committee consists of the five board officers, the three members- at-large, and the chairs of the two standing committees: Finance Chair Emerita Lynn Lane '73 and Committee on Trustees Chair Rev. Fred Davie '78. College President Dr. Lawrence Czarda serves as an ex-officio member of the committee.
There are new and continuing committee chairs. Rev. Fred Davie '78 is the newly appointed Committee on Trustees Chair; he will replace the late George Johnson who passed away in November. Dr. Lynette Tannis '95 will fill Fred Davie's seat on the Committee on Trustees. Trustee Emerita Lynn Lane '73 will continue as Finance Committee Chair. Continuing as chairs of the following ad-hoc committees are Karen Anzola '86 Academic Affairs, Emerita Dr. Candace Kime ’69 Honorary Degrees, Ashley Roseboro '05 Advancement and Russ Myers ’82 Investment Chair.
Rejoining the Board of Trustees, after rotating off for a year, is Shannon Scales '01 who will serve on the Finance Committee.
Appreciation is expressed for the service of outgoing Trustees Fred Johnson '77 and Rev. Dr. Frank "Duke" Ison. Sympathy and appreciation is also expressed for the late Trustee George Johnson.
Continuing to serve on the Greensboro College Board of Trustees are:
Nickolay Bochilo '03, Brittany Carroll '12, Beth Ward Fonorow, Greg Gonzales, Gail Brower Huggins '65, Bishop Paul Leland, Shani Porter Lester '92, Rev. Dan Martin, Rev. Dr. Josh Noblitt '00, John Tricoli '81, Lisa Wall '89, Bishop Hope Ward, and BJ Williams '58, and Lifetime Emeritus Fred Jones.
Susan Barringer serves as Clerk to the Board of Trustees.
Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.
Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and six master’s degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features a 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities. Learn more at greensboro.edu.
