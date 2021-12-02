Greensboro College Adds Women’s Triathlon as Varsity Sport
DECEMBER 2– Greensboro College and USA Triathlon are pleased to announce Women’s Triathlon will join the college’s roster of varsity sports in Fall 2022. Recruiting for the inaugural season is underway now, as The Pride becomes the 38th college in the country to add the sport.
Today Greensboro College also announced Karen Buxton as the first head coach of the new women’s triathlon team. Coach Buxton has more than 30 years’ experience competing and coaching soccer, basketball, swimming, softball, skiing, field hockey, running and cycling. The four-time Team USA Triathlon member and six-time Team USA Duathlon member has competed in more than 160 triathlons and duathlons, and coached athletes through hundreds more.
Dr. Lawrence Czarda, Greensboro College President says, “In our 183rd year, Greensboro College is in a period of renewal with new academic programs and co-curricular initiatives. Coach Buxton brings world class credentials to campus as we establish what will be a stellar Women's Triathlon program.”
Kim Strable, Greensboro College Director of Athletics says the college is lucky to have attracted Coach Buxton to lead this new team. “Karen's personal development as a triathlete and duathlete is a remarkable story in and of itself. She has become one of the most admired and respected athletes in the United States and her long list of accomplishments speak to both her talent and tenacity as a competitor in these endurance events.”
Tim Yount, USA Triathlon’s Chief Sport Development Officer says, “When I think about one of the top coaches in all of the U.S., Karen Buxton comes to mind. Not only is she one of the most respected coaches in triathlon, she is one of the most knowledgeable and well positioned to take on the task that the collegiate triathlon system will present to her.”
The addition of women’s triathlon as Greensboro College’s 19th intercollegiate varsity sport is made possible through a grant from the USA Triathlon Foundation. The USA Triathlon Foundation Women’s Emerging Sport Grant is distributed to select NCAA membership institutions to develop, implement and sustain women’s triathlon programs at the varsity level.
“Greensboro College is pleased to be making history in helping the USA Triathlon initiative achieve the NCAA benchmark in advancing women's intercollegiate triathlon from the 'emerging sport' category to a full-fledged NCAA championship sport. That benchmark of 40+ sponsoring colleges and universities is expected to be achieved this year, and our program is part of the final push to make that happen,” says Strable.
What others are saying about Coach Buxton:
Matthew Clancy, Owner/Head Coach E3 Endurance – “Karen Buxton is one of the best triathlon coaches in the country. Definitely the best in North Carolina. The fact that Greensboro College's NCAA Women's Varsity Triathlon Team will be guided by Karen, one can only imagine how soon they will be a national force. “
Melissa Roberts, Triad Tri Team President -- “I honestly can't say enough positive things about Karen. I work with her on three different levels/areas and in all she is the hardest worker, the first to get her "hands dirty" and get the job done. She has a heart of gold, and she pushes others as well as herself to their very best.”
Joel Friel, USA Triathlon and USA Cycling Certified Elite-Level Coach – “Karen is one of the most athlete-focused coaches I have ever worked with. She produces athletes who not only are high performers but also good people.”
Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.
Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and six master’s degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features a 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities. Learn more at greensboro.edu.
