Greensboro College 2022 Student Academic Award Winners
GREENSBORO, NC (04/25/2022) Greensboro College recognizes the following student recipients for the college's Academic Achievements Award for the 2021-2022 Academic Year:
Academic Achievement in Business Award - Olivia A. Davidson of Crofton, MD
Alpha Chi Award - Olivia A. Davidson of Crofton, MD
Arnold Van Pelt Biology Award - Carlyn G. Uhlir of Greensboro, NC
Blanche Burrus Piano Scholarship - Eric L. Callands of Eden, NC
Clara Dougherty Brown Art Award - Elizabeth S. Hawkins of Asheboro, NC
Collegian Excellence Award - Breanna E. Adamick of Oak Ridge, NC
David Caldwell "Log College" Scholarship in Religion - Katrina G. O'Neill of Franklin, TN
Dean's Award for Most Outstanding Graduating Student in Accounting - William L. Curry of Lexington, NC
Dean's Award for Most Outstanding Graduating Student in Business - Jordan D. McCray of Statesville, NC
Distinguished Psychology Student Award - Ashley H. Watts of Winston-Salem, Nc
Distinguished Sociology Student Award - Lauren E. Whitley of Monroe, NC
Dr. Randy Hunt Exercise and Sport Studies Award - Cheyanne N. Cox of Greensboro, NC
Dr. and Mrs. S. Laws Parks Accounting Award - Natalie V. Rosinski of Greensboro, NC
Dr. William Taylor Health and Physical Education Award - Barrett N. Davis of Kenly, NC
Fred L. and Myrtle R. Proctor Endowed Scholarship Award in Business - Hannah M. French of Reidsville, NC
Hardee Christian Service Award in Religion - Tyler M. Smith of Siler City, NC
Harriet Darlene Medina Scholarship Award in Chemistry - Ivy N. Ray of Thomasville, NC
Horace R. Kornegay Political Science Award - Kelly N. Gallion of Suga Marion, NC
Hunt Family Music Scholarship - Aaron T. Partin of Pittsboro, NC
Hunt Family Music Scholarship - Paige L. Hepler of Thomasville, NC
Jazz Ensemble Award - Eric L. Callands of Eden, NC
Leroy Lee Smith Memorial Award in English Composition - Calen R. Lewis of Greeneville, TN
Luella Pugh Knott Music Award - Jeffrey S. Mathis of Mount Holly, NC
Marvin L. Skaggs History Award - Ethan R. Wilson of Browns Summit, NC
Mayo C. Harlow III Health Sciences Award - Kailey R. Walker of Eden, NC
Myrtis Davis Scholarship Award in Mathematics - Trevor Q. Mason of Winston-Salem, NC
Thelma Dixon Taylor Religion Scholarship - Heaven M. Thornton of Walnut Cove, NC
Zelda C. Pemberton Education Award - Barrett N. Davis of Kenly, NC
Zelda C. Pemberton Education Award - Trevor Q. Mason of Winston-Salem, NC
