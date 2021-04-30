Greensboro Bound Literary Festival and UNC Greensboro’s University Libraries will present “An Evening with Nnedi Okorafor” on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The virtual event is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Visit https://go.uncg.edu/nnediokorafor to register.
About the Author:
Nnedi Okorafor is a Nigerian-American author of Africanfuturism and Africanjujuism for children and adults. Her works include “Who Fears Death,” the “Binti” novella trilogy, “The Book of Phoenix,” the “Akata” books, “Lagoon” and “Ikenga.” She is the winner of Hugo, Nebula, World Fantasy, Locus and Lodestar Awards and her debut novel, “Zahrah the Windseeker” won the prestigious Wole Soyinka Prize for Literature.
She has also written comics for Marvel, including “Black Panther: Long Live the King,” “Wakanda Forever,” the “Shuri” series and an Africanfuturist comic series “Laguardia,” as well as a short memoir “Broken Places and Outer Spaces.” Additionally, she has co-written the adaptation of Octavia Butler’s “Wild Seed” with Viola Davis and Kenyan film director Wanuri Kahiu.
Nnedi holds a PhD in literature and two master’s degrees in journalism and literature. She lives with her daughter, Anyaugo, and family in Illinois.
Registration Link:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.