GREENSBORO, NC (August 18, 2021) – The City of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines issued now through October 31. Donations must be made within 30 days of the infraction and handicapped parking violations are not included in this program.
All supplies must be brought to the Greensboro Parking Office, located on the UG Level of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St. A cash donation may be made directly to the warehouse online at tinyurl.com/GSOschoolsupplies21. Citation holders must show a receipt to verify the donation or the value of the school supplies, which must be equal to or greater than the fine.
This is the third time the City of Greensboro has partnered with GEA to support local teachers. The supply warehouse allows Guilford County School teachers to shop for items at no cost up to four times a year.
Suggested donations include:
· Glue Sticks
· Crayons
· No. 2 Pencils
· Spiral/Composition Notebooks
· Dry Erase Markers
· Pencil Top Erasers
· Loose Leaf Notebook Paper
· 3-Ring Binders
· Tissues
· Antibacterial Wipes
· 2-Pocket Folders
· Flash Drives
· Color Copy Paper
· Construction Paper
· Scissors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.