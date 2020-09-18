The virtual workshops will start on Sept. 28
Guilford County, NC – 2020 has been a year like no other. More than ever before, families are dealing with social and emotional challenges as children and adults adapt to lifestyle changes and added stress.
To help families cope, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is partnering with Guilford County Schools’ Social and Emotional Learning department to offer a new virtual series on Social Emotional Learning (SEL), the process through which adults and children develop the social and emotional skills necessary to thrive throughout life.
The series kicks off at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 with SEL 101 for Parents, which will introduce the definition and competencies of SEL. Participants will leave with practical strategies to use at home with their children and families.
“Currently, we are living in challenging times,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “This series will help all of us build resilience and discover ways to develop SEL skills at home.”
Social Emotional Learning (SEL) 101 for Parents
Monday, September 28 at 11:30 am and 6:00 pm
Bully Prevention Strategies for Parents Through a Social Emotional Learning Lens
Monday October 5 at 11:30 am and 6:00 pm
Self-Awareness/Relationships-Being an Emotional Coach
Monday October 12 at 11:30 am and 6:00 pm
Self-Management - Raising Emotional Resilient Kids
Monday October 19 at 11:30 am and 6:00 pm
Anti-Bullying and Internet/Cyberspace Safety
Wednesday October 21 at 11:30 am and 6:00 pm
Social Awareness - Effectively working with Others- Part 1
Monday October 26 at 11:30 am and 6:00 pm
Relationships - Effectively Working with Others – Part 2
Monday November 2 at 11:30 am and 6:00 pm
For a description of each session and to register, click here. After registering, a link for the virtual sessions and instructions for logging on will be emailed to participants. To learn more about this series and other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.