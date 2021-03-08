Parents and caregivers invited to learn more about the platform during upcoming sessions
Guilford County, NC – Research shows that when children develop strong literacy skills early on, they tend to excel in school and in life. As such, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is partnering with Waterford Reading Academy to offer families online guided reading support.
Waterford Reading Academy provides an online literacy platform to help students prepare for early learning. Designed for families of PreK – 2 students, the Waterford Mentor instructional software encourages learning readiness through interactive reading activities, individualized support and achievement benchmarks.
Families are invited to a virtual session about this new program, taking place from 12 to 1 p.m. on March 17 and again from 6 until 7 p.m. on March 24.
Waterford Wednesdays on Zoom
Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 12 – 1 p.m.
Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 6 – 7 p.m.
During the session, parents and caregivers will learn how to create a free Waterford Mentor account for their students and receive a virtual tutorial. Register at http://bit.ly/38dEO3I. After registering, families will receive a link to join the session.
To learn more about these sessions and other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
