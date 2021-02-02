The virtual session will take place at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2 & at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3
Guilford County, NC – As part of its effort to support families holistically, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is offering two virtual sessions to share information about adult education, employment and training opportunities at Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC).
The session will take place from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2 and then again from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Adult Education, Employment & Training Opportunities at GTCC
Tuesday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 3, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.
During the sessions, Claire Ricci, the school's Dean of Adult Education, will present many free options including classes online and in-person through GTCC's Adult Education Department. Participants will also learn about the Food Nutrition Services Employment and Training Program, which helps adults apply, register, and be successful in college credit. Classes are offered in English and other various languages.
To register for either session, click here. After registering, instructions for logging on will be emailed to participants. To learn more about this series and other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.