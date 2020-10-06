The virtual sessions will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8
Guilford County, NC – Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is teaming up with Student Information Services and the Data Analytics and Support Department to offer virtual workshops on the district’s grading platforms.
The sessions will show parents and caregivers how to navigate Canvas and Parent Portal, review grades, teacher comments and other platform features. Parents will also receive tips on setting up notification alerts. The session is designed to help parents explore student grades before interim and quarter reports.
The sessions will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 and on Oct. 8.
Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 11:30 a.m. – CLICK HERE to join the live session
Thursday, Oct. 8 at 11:30 a.m. – CLICK HERE to join the live session
To learn more about these sessions or other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
