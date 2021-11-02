GPA Celebrates the Season of Giving
Five families will receive a $100 gift card this holiday season
Guilford County, NC – Halloween is over, the air is turning cooler, and the leaves are falling. This time of year always yields a sense of giving. Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is getting into the holiday spirit by giving away five $100 gift cards to deserving families.
GPA invites parents, caregivers, and community members to nominate a family and share why they should be the recipient of a gift card. Nominees must have at least one student attending Guilford County Schools. Nominate a family by visiting https://bit.ly/3pTHxc4. The nomination deadline is Friday, Nov. 19 by 5 p.m.
“During this season of giving, we want to bless five families with some extra holiday cheer,” said LaSheka L. White, interim director of GPA. “Maybe you know of a family that’s going through a difficult time, or one that always goes the extra mile to help others. Tell us why you think they are deserving and together, we can offer joy and hope to those who may need it.”
GPA’s gift card giveaway is made possible thanks to a donation from the Cleveland Elam Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping others. The winning families will be announced on Friday, Dec. 10.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
