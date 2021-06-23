HIGH POINT, N.C., June 22, 2021 – High Point University welcomed nearly 350 intellectually gifted high school seniors from across the state on June 20 for the start of Governor’s School West.
"Opening day is a day of joy for the Governor's School,” said Rodney Allen, director of Governor’s School West. “Countless hours of preparation have gone into making this moment possible from the department of public instruction to our staff, and of course, our gracious hosts here at High Point University. We are so thankful for everyone who played a role in this work. Seeing the smiles on the faces of these brilliant students from all corners of the state make all that work worthwhile."
For the next five and a half weeks, students will attend classes focused on one of five academic disciplines in English, math, social science, natural science or Spanish, and one of five arts disciplines in choral music, instrumental music, dance, theater or visual art.
"I'm amazed at the way the classes are set up,” said Maggie Lu, from Gastonia. “I've never had a class so discussion-based, and I am excited to be here and learn."
The Governor’s School of North Carolina is a summer residential program that integrates academic disciplines, the arts and unique courses on two campuses in the state. Meredith College in Raleigh serves as Governor’s School East. HPU first hosted Governor’s School West in 2019. The program was paused in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“High Point University is honored to be a part of Governors School West,” said Dr. Daniel Erb, senior vice president of academic affairs at HPU. “We strongly support advancing the education of North Carolina's brightest students and establishing meaningful and productive learning communities. The transformational experiences these students are experiencing are occurring on a university campus, the High Point university Campus, which values a growth mind set, grit and determination, developing life skills, and challenging students to explore themselves and become more knowledgeable and able to work in a world of the future, in the world as its going to be.”
The program offers student performances, academic presentations, social events, afternoon and evening seminars on a wide range of current theories, concepts and explorations. Guest speakers and performers work with the students.
