(Winston-Salem, NC) No matter whether students are in class or learning online, they still need school supplies, and that can be an expensive proposition. According to the National Retail Federation’s annual Back-to-School Spending Survey, families with a child in school can expect to pay an all-time high average of $789 per year for books, storage for supplies, bins, computer accessories and cool DIY items for art projects. Even worse, with so many parents out of work because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, household budgets are tighter than ever before. Fortunately, there’s a way for families to save lots of money on school supplies.
“Our Goodwill retail stores are fully stocked with very affordable back-to-school items,” said Jaymie Eichorn, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina. “We even have bargain priced lamps, chairs, and tables for parents who are home schooling their child.”
Best of all, proceeds from the sale of every item, go to help support Goodwill’s workforce development programs.
“Parents can feel good about knowing that when they purchase school supplies and other items at a Goodwill retail store, they are helping to support job training and job placement activities that will put people in their community back to work,” said Ms. Eichorn.
For more information, visit www.goodwillnwnc.org
About Goodwill
Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has served the local community since 1926. Through the sale of donated items in its stores, Goodwill provides employment and training programs that help more than 30,000 people each year find jobs and reach financial stability. For more information, visit www.goodwillnwnc.org or follow Goodwill at www.facebook.com/goodwillnwnc.
