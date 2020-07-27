Guilford County - On Wed., July 29 at 7:00 p.m. the High Point Schools Partnership, an initiative affiliated with Guilford Education Alliance (GEA), and Business High Point will host a virtual question and answer session about the various options that Guilford County Schools (GCS) if offering students for fall, 2020.
Wednesday’s session is free and open to public. Those wishing to attend can register by going to GEA’s website (www.GEANC.org). Attendees can also register by going to the Facebook pages of Business High Point or GEA. Attendees should submit questions beforehand by emailing them to amber@bhchamber.org.
Speakers will be Dr. Whitney Oakley, GCS chief academic officer, and Dr. Eboni C. Chillis, GCS interim chief innovation officer. Topics will include the how the new GCS virtual academies will work and what the first five weeks of online school will look like. The conversation will be moderated by the Rev. Dr. Joe Blosser, a GCS parent and High Point University professor and Tommy Walls, Jr., executive director of Communities in Schools High Point.
“We know this is a challenging time for everyone – students, their families, teachers and administrators – as we all try to navigate the ever-evolving challenges that the pandemic presents,” says Dawn Spencer, program coordinator for the High Point Schools Partnership. “We want to offer a time for families to connect with GCS leaders and ask the questions they have so they can feel comfortable with whatever decision they make for their students.”
GCS will launch two, tuition-free virtual schools for the 2020-2021 school year. K-5 students can attend the Guilford eLearning Virtual Academy that will be housed at Hunter Elementary. The Guilford eLearning University Prep will serve students in grades 6-8 and will be housed at Jackson Middle. Students in grades 9-12 can choose to attend the eLearning University Prep Academy program will remaining assigned to their own home school
The High Point Schools Partnership creates impactful connections between Guilford County Schools (GCS) and the High Point community to ensure that our students and their families are supported and can reach their full potential. HSPS is a volunteer-led, grassroots initiative affiliated with Guilford Education Alliance (GEA).
Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) is committed to maximizing support for Guilford County Schools so all children thrive and are prepared for a bright future. GEA is an ever-growing and diverse alliance of people and organizations investing time, talent and resources in support of Guilford County Schools because education is everyone’s business. www.GEANC.org
