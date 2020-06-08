Greensboro, NC - When seniors at T. Wingate Andrews High School participated in their drive-through graduation on Monday, they knew some of what to expect. Teachers lined up to cheer students on as principal Marcus Gause stood on an outdoor stage, proudly handing each student a diploma. But there was one surprise for graduates. Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) and Technology for the Future (T4TF) gifted each of the 180 seniors with a refurbished laptop.
With a poverty rate of about 65.7%, many GCS students don’t have a computer at home. Census data indicates that 20% of Guilford County households also lack internet connectivity. Immediately after schools closed in March because of the pandemic, GEA and Technology for the Future created the Laptop Project and set out to close the technology gap.
Adrian Martinca, the founder of Technology for the Future, offered a challenge grant of up to $700,000 that wrote down the cost of up to 10,000 refurbished laptops to just $70 each. In turn, GEA galvanized the community to raise funds to cover the cost of the laptops. To date, generous donors have helped GEA provide 6,700 laptops to GCS students. Another 1,600 are being readied for distribution.
All laptops are a gift directly to students from Technology for the Future and a 1-year warranty is provided for each device. “If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that technology is a doorway to the world – whether we are using it to learn, apply for jobs, bank, shop or just stay engaged,” says Winston McGregor, executive director of GEA. “Making sure our community’s students have access to technology is making sure they have access to a bright future.”
Since the Laptop Project began in March, Martinca has spent long hours in his High Point warehouse tracking down and reconditioning laptops for students. He was excited to finally be a part of giving the laptops away on Monday. Martinca spend the whole day congratulating each senior as they drove by and personally handing them a laptop. “High school graduation is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it was a honor to be out here to celebrate with these seniors,” says Martinca. “Technology for the Future wants them to know that we believe in them.”
GEA and Technology for the Future will also gift the 380 seniors at Smith High School with laptops during their drive-through graduation on Wednesday, June 10th from 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
