Greensboro, N.C. – In anticipation of inclement weather expected to impact Guilford County early tomorrow morning, all Guilford County Schools students will learn remotely tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 16.
School nutrition will send two meals home with students on Tuesday. Families of students currently learning remotely may pick-up two meals today for each child.
Devices will be sent home with K-2 students who are learning in-person. Early morning athletic practices will be canceled. Teachers may work remotely from home. Central Offices will operate on a normal schedule. While tomorrow is a remote learning day, all personnel will have the same options currently available to them under the district’s inclement weather policy under Board of Education Policy AFC and Procedure AFC-P.
Schools will be open for school and district personnel only. Personnel needed to assist with any weather-related impacts or critical operations are designated in advance by supervisors, and may be called in. Employees should check with their supervisors for additional guidance.
For more information about the inclement weather policy, including the steps GCS takes to determine whether to close or delay school, click here.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and among the 50 largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.