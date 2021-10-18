GCS Seeks Tutors for All Grades, Subjects
GPA is hosting virtual sessions to share info about this new opportunity
Guilford County, NC – The Guilford County Schools (GCS) Tutoring Department is seeking community members with a love for teaching and helping students succeed. Due to the impact of COVID-19, GCS has an immediate need for tutors in elementary, middle and high school for all subjects.
To share more about the program, GCS is hosting virtual information sessions coming up from 12 until 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 and from 6 until 7 p.m. on Oct. 28.
Love Helping Students? Be a GCS Tutor
Virtual Webinars for Community Members
Tuesday, Oct. 26, 12-1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-7 p.m.
GCS tutors provide an in-person opportunity for students including one-on-one or small group instruction. Tutors will help students overcome challenges, become independent learners and will provide positive mentorship.
Click here to register and receive the webinar link. A link to join the session will be sent via email. To learn more about this virtual webinar or other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.