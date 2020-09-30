Parents invited to complete preference form by Friday, Oct. 2, at noon
Greensboro, N.C. – GCS is asking elementary and middle school parents to share their plans for their children as the district welcomes students back to their classrooms in October.
The reopening preference form asks elementary and middle school parents to indicate if they plan to send their child back to the classroom or register for one of the virtual schools. It also asks parents whether they would be interested in a remote learning option that keeps them enrolled at their current schools. While such an option may not be feasible because of staffing constraints, the district wants to gauge parent interest.
Parents should complete a separate preference form for each elementary and middle school child. The parent preference form, which can be found on the home page of the district website and on the reopening page, should be completed by Friday, Oct. 2, at noon.
On Sept. 24, the Guilford County Board of Education voted on a plan to return students to the classroom in phases, assuming certain health metrics are met. Read the plan here.
For more information on reopening schools, visit www.gcsnc.com/reopening.
