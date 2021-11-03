GCS Schedules Remote Learning Days for Nov. 22-23
Days will provide break and opportunity to make up student work
Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools (GCS) has scheduled two remote learning days prior to Thanksgiving. GCS announced the calendar change this week.
The two new remote days are Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Students will log in to their courses from home to complete missing work but will not participate in live instruction during the two days, providing students and teachers a more flexible schedule. GCS is a 1:1 district, so all students should have a school-issued device to use at home.
Schools were already scheduled to close for students from Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Friday, Nov. 26 for the Thanksgiving break.
GCS leaders made the decision after hearing about high levels of stress among students, staff and families. The shift to remote learning does not change the number of instructional days.
“Like other districts across the state, we have heard from our students and staff,” says Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “They need some flexible time to catch up on schoolwork and grading, and we are responding to that need. Students and teachers may use this time to recover academically, personally or professionally and to enjoy their Thanksgiving break with loved ones.”
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves nearly 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools.
