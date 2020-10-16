School day will be 6.5 hours to accommodate transportation
Greensboro, N.C. – As part of its preparations to welcome students back to campus gradually, the district is adjusting school bell schedules. The adjustments are designed to ease transportation challenges and ensure that students will arrive at school on time, while keeping the length of the school day consistent at 6.5 hours of instruction.
With some exceptions, the elementary school day will either be from 7:35 a.m. to 2:05 p.m. or from 7:50 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. The middle school day will either be from 8:55 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. or from 9:40 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. The traditional high school day will either be from 9:40 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. or from 9:55 a.m. to 4:25 p.m. Early and middle colleges and academies will start slightly later and will not follow the same schedule.
You can find the full schedule posted here.
Parents who missed the deadline to share their transportation preferences can still do so by filling out this form. Transportation preference forms received after Oct. 9 will not be processed until Nov. 2, 2020. Bus assignments can be receive through the Here Comes the Bus app and Parent Portal.
For more information on reopening schools, visit www.gcsnc.com/reopening.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 127 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.