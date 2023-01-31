GCS Principals Debut Podcast Series Exploring Race
A random traffic stop for speeding some fifteen years ago opened up a door for GCS principals Marcus Gause and Erik Naglee to start having real talk about racial differences. Gause, who is Black, was stopped as the two men carpooled together to UNC-Chapel Hill as they worked on advanced degrees. Naglee, who is white, quickly saw how differently Gause was treated during the stop. “Probably about a month before, I was driving and was stopped for speeding, and it wasn’t the same interaction at all,” says Naglee. “It was really eye-opening to see this play out in person.”
The two started unpacking their different experiences and the discussions only got deeper over the years as their friendship grew. The talks they have had and the lessons they’ve learned are the basis of Greyt Expectations, a new initiative Gause and Naglee started to create safe spaces for students and adults to learn about racial and other differences and to start to make change. Gause is principal at T. Wingate Andrews High in High Point and Naglee is principal at Page High in Greensboro.
As part of Greyt Expectations’ work, they’ve partnered with Guilford Education Alliance to produce a series of four podcasts that tackle topics like racial differences in the classroom and work environment, code-switching, systemic inequities, and privilege. Guests include Bilal Issifou, a GCS and N.C. A&T State University graduate who started his own company to increase opportunities for minority job seekers and Wake Forest baseball coach Tom Walter, a white man, and his former player Kevin Jordan, a Black man. When Jordan was an incoming Wake Forest freshman, an illness left him in need of a kidney transplant. Coach Walter donated his kidney to the young student. Walter and Jordan went on to found Get in the Game, a nonprofit that uses sports to bridge differences in high school students.
Gause and Naglee point out that they named their initiative Greyt Expectations for a reason. “The learnings often come about in the grey spaces,” says Gause. “We want to create spaces where we can have some conversation about our differences, but also explore our similarities, with the hope that our kids can someday live in a world that is more cohesive and less divided.”
“All students deserve to reach their potential. Unfortunately, racial gaps persist and we can’t eradicate those without building a deeper understanding of the impact of race on outcomes,” said GEA President Winston McGregor. “GEA is committed to this work, and we are proud to partner with Marcus and Erik on this initiative.”
The Greyt Expectations series is part of GEA’s Bright Futures podcast that offers real talk about real issues in under 30 minutes. The podcast can be found on GEA’s website (www.GEANC.org), Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Audible, and Spotify.
