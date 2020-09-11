The 10 new centers join the 13 centers launched at the end of August
Greensboro, N.C. – Registration is now open for 10 additional learning centers on GCS campuses across the district. The centers will open Thursday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays during remote learning, except for days the district is closed for holidays or teacher workdays.
Students should bring their own devices to the learning centers. Only a limited number of desktop devices are available for student use. Students will need to have their Student ID numbers to login to Canvas, the district’s learning management system. Breakfast and lunch will be provided
While the service is free, advanced registration is required. Parents interested in the Learning Centers may register by using SchoolMint, the district's online application portal found at gcsnc.schoolmint.net.
While adult supervision will be provided by the district, the learning centers are not offering child care or any form of individual or group instruction. Center supervisors will help students access and navigate Canvas and other GCS applications.
Social distancing protocols are being followed and cloth face coverings must be worn by all students and staff. If students do not have a cloth face covering, the centers will provide them. For more information about district health protocols, click here.
The learning center locations are listed below (new centers highlighted in bold):
- Hairston Middle
- Smith High
- Academy at Lincoln
- Southern High
- Oak Hill Elementary
- Montlieu Elementary
- Rankin Elementary
- Bessemer Elementary
- Triangle Lake Elementary
- Allen Jay Middle
- Cone Elementary
- McLeansville Elementary
- Reedy Fork Elementary
- Parkview Elementary
- Sedalia Elementary
- Washington Elementary
- Wiley Elementary
- Eastern Middle
- Jackson Middle
- Southeast Middle
- Andrews High
- Northeast Guilford High
- Southwest Guilford High
Families who have questions about the learning centers may contact Jeff Uhlenberg, Director
of Extended Learning, at 336-370-2321, Ext. 5.
Learning Center Registration Directions
Families new to GCS will need to create an account; families with existing accounts may log in. Make sure to select the registration option, not enrollment.
Families new to GCS will need to create an account; families with existing accounts may log in. Make sure to select the registration option, not enrollment.
While all learning centers will be displayed on the registration, only one can be chosen. When the application is complete, a confirmation email or text will be sent immediately.
Families with more than one child will need to complete a registration for each child.
For assistance with Learning Center registration, please contact Student Assignment,
336-370-8303.
