GCS Offers Fun, Free Summer Camps for All Grade Levels
Programs start June 14 and run through July 21
Greensboro, N.C. – Does your child want to learn to code or create 3D designs? Or maybe your future Project Runway or Top Chef star would rather focus on fashion design or culinary arts? Help them get started with a free GCS summer camp.
Registration is now open for the camps, which take place on various dates throughout the summer starting June 14 and ending July 21. For a full catalog, click here. To register, click here.
“This year, we have expanded our offerings in the area of career and technical education to reach all grade levels and interests,” says Dr. Eboni Chillis, chief innovation officer. “Students will get real-world, hands-on experience, earn industry credentials and in some cases even take home a paycheck. Most of all, students will get to explore new opportunities and develop their interests in potential career paths.”
All camps are free, and transportation may be provided. GCS will provide breakfast and lunch to students each day, Monday through Thursday. No summer programming will be held on July 20 or the week of July 4-8.
In addition to the enrichment camps, GCS will offer academic programs for select students, including students taking AP or IB courses or those needing extra preparation for advanced math. The Signature Career Academies will host incoming freshman and rising seniors for specialized camps. The district is also continuing its popular Summer Arts Institute programming.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
