GCS Mask Requirement Will Continue
Board votes not to modify policy this month
Greensboro, N.C. – In keeping with Session Law 2021-130, Guilford County Schools held its monthly vote on whether to require students and staff to wear a face covering while inside a school building or in other school-related settings. The Board of Education voted to continue the mask requirement.
Board members enacted the policy in July and originally planned to reevaluate it every 10 weeks, or once per academic quarter. The law, which was passed in August, requires that school districts vote monthly on whether the policy should be modified.
GCS adopted an official policy in September. The policy was not modified at Tuesday’s meeting.
The board will reconsider the matter at its next meeting, which is scheduled for Dec. 14.
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves nearly 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
